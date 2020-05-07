Barcelona hopeful on Newcastle appointing Pochettino to help Coutinho sale

Barcelona are preparing to wait on the takeover of Newcastle United and appointment of boss Mauricio Pochettino, who they believe will then sign playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

El Mundo Deportivo say the Blaugrana have taken a calculated risk to play the waiting game on the Brazilian’s future, believing such a scenario could see them secure €100m in a the player’s sale.

Last weel, Diario Sport built on reports from the English press that the Premier League club, who are reportedly on the verge of a Saudi-backed takeover, are lining-up the ambitious double swoop for Pochettino and Coutinho.

Reports from Marca = claimed the club have joined the extensive list of Premier League clubs chasing Coutinho, alongside central midfielder Carles Alena.

Now it is said that the theoretical appointment of former Tottenham boss Pochettino – to replace current incumbent Steve Bruce – is directly linked to the club’s intentions of landing Coutinho.

Pochettino was thought to be the driving force behind interest from Spurs in the playmaker last summer, but no deal was completed with the player instead joining Bayern Munich on a loan deal.

Indeed, Pochettino worked with Coutinho during their time at Espanyol while it has previously been suggested he attempted to bring him to Southampton before he moved to Liverpool.

Bayern– where Coutinho remains on loan – have an option to buy the Brazil international for €120m at the end of the campaign but multiple reports suggest this will not be exercised.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling the former Liverpool star this year to raise vital funds, while the player is said to have little interest in returning to Inter or joining Paris Saint-Germain and instead is keen on a move to England.

The Brazilian scored 21 goals in 76 outings for Barcelona after moving in a club record €160m fee from Liverpool in January 2018.

