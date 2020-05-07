Barcelona hope on Spurs midfielder Ndombele due to deteriorating Mourinho relationship

Barcelona hopes of signing Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele are high as they believe the player’s relationship with boss Jose Mourinho is deteriorating further.

The former Real Madrid boss is said to be unimpressed by the player’s attitude and could instruct the club to sell him this season, Diario Sport cite the Bleacher Report as reporting.

The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries and form in his debut season for Spurs, whom he joined in a €60m deal from Olympique Lyonnais last summer.

The Frenchman has made 27 appearances for the North London club this season but has found starting opportunities limited and his application has been criticised by new boss Mourinho.

The France international, of Congolese origin, now appears to be likely to be available for transfer from Spurs with the Blaugrana’s intention of bolstering their midfield ranks.

It is said that Ndombele’s skillset matches the profile that the Catalan giants are looking for – a box-to-box midfielder who can impose himself physically during matches.

It has been said that the player’s arrival would alleviate the pressure of that style of midfielder due to the possible exits of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic this summer.