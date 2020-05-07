All Barcelona players test negative for coronavirus and will return to training

All Barcelona players and staff have tested negative for coronavirus having undergone tests on Wednesday, it is reported by RAC1.

Players across the top two divisions of Spanish football have returned to their respective club’s training facilities this week to undergo coronavirus testing with a hopeful return of training sessions by this weekend.

Spain has been in a state of emergency since 13 March but last week, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez clarified plans to ease the nation back into some sense of normality as coronavirus cases begin to reduce.

There are approximately 2,000 tests taking place to cover all players, coaches and any training staff of all 20 La Liga clubs, while it is anticipated that between 25 and 30 will return positive results – a figure projected following the Bundesliga returning 10 positive outcomes from similar testing.

A league statement from La Liga has congratulated their German counterparts on their plans to return to football this month, with Spanish football authorities hopeful of a return of matches by June.