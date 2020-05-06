Saul and Thomas Partey the biggest names who could leave Atletico this summer

Every club in world football is currently trying to work out how this summer’s transfer window will work, and whether they will have any money left to spend in it.

Atletico Madrid find themselves in a difficult position, having asked for government money to pay their staff. This makes it tricky for them to now make a big net loss this summer.

AS say this means a major sale will have to be made if they want to buy now. They name Thomas Partey and Saul as the two biggest names who could be on the move, but also include Santiago Arias, Sime Vrsajko and others as potential sales.

Premier League clubs have been linked with both Partey and Saul in the past, and they may be the only ones with the money to buy one of them this summer. But in an ideal world Atletico will hold on to both – even if that means few (if any) incoming signings this summer.