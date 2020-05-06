Antoine Griezmann now on list of nine Barcelona players available for transfer

The Barcelona fire sale gets bigger every time you read about it.

The Daily Mirror have now ramped up the number of players being made available by the Catalan club to NINE.

That includes some which have been well covered, including Nelson Semedo and Philippe Coutinho, as well as some impressive new names – like last summer’s big signing Antoine Griezmann.

The idea that the Frenchman is up for sale is pretty hard to swallow. The entire operation is said to be in order to raise funds for signing Neymar, but unless they were certain they could get the Brazilian, it seems unlikely they would entertain offers for their last big name buy.

Arturo Vidal, Luiz Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are all on the list, and could all interest Premier League sides looking for a boost of quality – or a boost of PR from the headlines such a signing would generate.

How many of these unwanted stars they can shift in this strange summer is another question, but it will have to be a few if they want to prise Neymar from PSG.