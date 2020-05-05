Thomas Partey chooses Arsenal for summer move

Thomas Party’s future has been very uncertain for some time now, and his €50m release clause makes him a top target for a number of Champions League sides looking to improve this summer.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked, but it’s the Gunners who have convinced the Ghana star that they’re his ideal destination, according to reports last night in the Telegraph.

He has apparently “made it clear” to senior figures at his current club that he wants to move on from the Wanda Metropolitano, and that Arsenal are his chosen destination.

There are also the new suggestions that Alexandre Lacazette, an increasingly peripheral figure in Mikel Arteta’s team, could be on his way to Madrid in a part exchange.

This could be a very delayed summer, so there are plenty of developments still to come. But it now looks extremely likely that the 26 year old will be moving on.