Thiago Alcantara reportedly agrees new Bayern Munich contract

Thiago Alcantara has agreed a new contract at Bayern Munich, according to Christian Falk at Bild in Germany.

The Bayern insider wrote on his Twitter that it was his “special pleasure” to announce that a deal has been agreed, with the German club looking to make the public declaration later this week.

Despite his terrible injury problems, Thiago has been a mainstay at Bayern since his move from Barcelona in 2013, and when fit he has also been a key figure for the Spanish national team too.

Hopefully he has turned the corner on his fitness issues, and can go on to play into his 30s. This deal is great news for all fans of football who love to see the silky midfielder on the pitch, and want to see him make up for lost time.

It does probably rule out a final big move – but when you’ve played at Bayern and Barcelona and for Spain, you’ve done pretty well already.