“Reset” for Luka Jovic means new chance to prove himself

It’s a year since Real Madrid announced that they were going to sign Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt, and that’s not a €60m that’s looked well spent as time has gone on.

Every player should be allowed a bedding in period at a new club, especially in a new country, and Jovic’s first 12 months have not been good by anyone’s standards.

He struggled to get game time ahead of Karim Benzema, and then struggled when he was actually on the pitch too. His ability, and then his attitude were questioned by the fans.

There were legitimate questions about his future, but according to AS they are unfounded. Perhaps due to the coronavirus chaos, or perhaps just because they believe in him, Madrid are giving him another year, “resetting” the Serb and allowing him a fresh start.

If he fails again, there won’t be room for a third shot. But for now he has a stay of execution, and with another 6 months of adaptation under his belt, will be hoping to excel like he did in Germany again.