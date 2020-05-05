Real Madrid waited too long to sign Eden Hazard according to ESPN pundits

Eden Hazard had an injury hit season for Real Madrid and is 29, leading some to conclude his €100m signing can already be called a mistake, with Los Blancos waiting too long to bring him to the Spanish capital

They debated that exact point on ESPN, and Don Hutchinson said he thought that given the price tag, they probably should have moved a season or two earlier.

Of course, Hutchinson concedes that this he can only say this with hindsight, and all the talking heads present agree that signing him was a no-brainer at the time.

There’s also just the plain fact that Chelsea weren’t willing to sell, until the Belgian was into the last 12 months of his contract, regardless of the players, fluctuating desire to stay or go.

You can see the clip here: