Real Madrid must sell players to make room for Eduardo Camavinga

Today’s front page of Marca, which you can see here, has reported that Real Madrid’s priority for the next few weeks and months is clearing their bloated squad in order to make room for potential new signing Eduardo Camavinga.

Los Blancos will have 37 team players in their squad once their numerous loanees return, and they desperately need to sell some of these assets to cut their wage bill and generate some capital for the outlay they’re intending.

Camavinga, the 17 year old Rennes midfielder currently captivating Florentino Perez, is going to cost a bomb and if they really want Erling Haaland this summer, they’re going to have to shift a serious number of those 37.

Even to sign one of those two will be a major challenge, and they will need more than just outgoing loans to pull it off this time. Some of their assets have to be moved on – but who is out there to buy them?