Atletico Madrid move on the cards for James Rodriguez, despite Real reservations

One of the more controversial potential transfers of the summer is back on track, according to Mundo Deportivo.

They say that James Rodriguez, the Real Madrid attacker who has fallen out of favour in recent seasons and even spent time on loan away from the club, wants to sign for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico apparently made attempts to sign him last summer, but were rebuffed by Real president Florentino Perez. Now they intend to try again, and may meet with more success.

Diego Simeone is said to be keen to bring his fellow South American to the Wanda Metropolitano, and sees this summer as a great opportunity to pick up a true talent for a low fee.

Real Madrid would likely prefer to sell to another club, but they can’t be too picky in this situation. They desperately need to get rid of some of the more valuable players from their bloated squad this summer in order to be able to buy any players, and if their rivals offer a reasonable fee, Madrid won’t hesitate to accept.