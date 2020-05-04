Ter Stegen ‘very happy’ at Barcelona: ‘What more can I ask for?’

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has quelled concerns he is yet to sign a new deal at the club: “I am very happy…what more can I ask for?”

The German goalkeeper’s deal at the Camp Nou runs through until the summer of 2022, after he penned a freshly extended contract in 2017.

“We have already had the first conversations but, as I have already said, we have parked it,” Ter Stegen told his Instagram account, as cited by Diario Sport. “There are much more important things right now and we have decided to postpone the matter.

“I am very happy in Barcelona. The sports situation is good, what more can I ask for?”

With a buyout clause of €180m, there is no great concern at the Camp Nou about the situation but they have had to push back their forecasts of an agreement.

In December, Diario Sport said a new deal would see the player’s contract run through until 2025 – surpassing even those deals handed to Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann while ESPN have said it is a priority for club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated he is one of football’s elite goalkeepers with a series of world-class performances for the Blaugrana, whom he joined from Borussia Mochengladbach in 2014 for €12m.

Ter Stegen has been described as a tall, agile and consistent goalkeeper, with quick reflexes, good decision-making and excellent shot-stopping abilities; he is also strong in the air, good in one-on-one situations, and effective at communicating with his back-line courtesy of his strong personality.

He initially was number two to Claudio Bravo at the club before establishing himself as first-choice, and is currently above summer arrival Neto in the pecking order.