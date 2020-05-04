La Liga plans confirm training return, matches by June

La Liga have confirmed that clubs are returning to training this week, with matches planned to return in June and the 2019/20 campaign to be completed this summer.

The nation has been in a state of emergency since 13 March but last week, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez clarified plans to ease the nation back into some sense of normality as coronavirus cases begin to reduce.

La Liga hopes to resume the 2019-20 season at the start of next month, with 11 rounds of games still to be played to conclude the league.

“LaLiga clubs return to training this week following the approval by the Ministry of Health of the return to sports training,” read a league statement.

“In accordance with the Return to Training Protocol that LaLiga has developed with medical experts, individual training of professional players from LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank (Spain’s second tier) is starting, once clubs have carried out medical tests.”

As outlined by Goal, players can return to individual training session on 4 May with a de-escalation plan that will have four phases, each lasting a minimum of two weeks, and that should lead to some form of normality by the end of June – ‘gradually and asymmetrically’.

Phase 0: basic training for professional athletes

Phase 1: medium training and opening of high-performance centres

Phase 2: authorisation of outdoor activities with less than 400 attendees

Phase 3: return to the ‘new standard’, with no specific references to sport.