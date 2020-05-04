Juventus transfer chief ‘talking to’ Barcelona on deals

Juventus head of transfers Fabio Paratici has admitted the club are in discussions with Barcelona over summer deals.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last week said the clubs were in advanced negotiations for the transfer of Blaugrana midfielder Arthur Melo.

The report claimed that both clubs are close to giving the green light to the move but the player has yet to give his blessing to a move to Italian champions.

Arthur joined the Blaugrana in 2018 in a deal from Gremio worth an initial €31m plus a further €9m in variables with Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Bernardeschi all rumoured to have been proposed as going the other way in any deal this year.

“We are talking to Barça as we do with many important clubs because it will be a difficult summer,” Paratici told Sky Sports, as cited by Diario Sport.

“We need ideas, offers from exchange and something for this summer.”

It is said that there are only a handful of players in Quique Setien’s side who will not be sold under any circumstances, with Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong among them.

Arthur has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €70m.