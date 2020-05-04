Celta Vigo want Barcelona’s Oriol Busquets on loan deal

Celta de Vigo are hopeful of a loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Oriol Busquets this summer, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The report claims that Alaves and Real Valladolid also want the player, with several Bundesliga sides also keen.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season at FC Twente in the Eredivisie and has played both in the centre of midfield and the heart of their defence.

Busquets has made two appearances for Barcelona’s first team – both in the Copa del Rey against lower league opposition and has been a regular member of the club’s B team prior to this season.

He has been capped at Spain up to Under-21 level and has recovered from sustaining a serious knee injury in February 2018 in a training session, tearing the meniscus in a fashion similar to fellow youth graduate Rafinha one year earlier.

It was said by Marca that a number of second-tier clubs want to land Busquets but Barcelona are insistent that he plays in the top flight.