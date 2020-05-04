Bayer Leverkusen plan to sign Barcelona-owned Emerson

Bayer Leverkusen have been monitoring Barcelona-owned full-back Emerson, currently on loan at Real Betis.

Diario Sport says the player is valued at €25m by the Catalan club, who would look to include a buyback option in any deal.

The 21-year-old initially joined the Blaugrana in January 2019 from Atletico Mineiro in a €12.7m deal in a convoluted operation in which both Barcelona and Real Betis paid for half that sum each.

Both clubs now co-own the right-back but he has exclusively played for Betis since his arrival, with Barca’s option to sign him permanently for €6m set to kick in from the summer of 2021.

In theory, Emerson will move to the Camp Nou on a permanent basis at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, but a report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed he may be on the move to Tottenham.

A separate report in Diario Sport claimed Spurs, West Ham, Newcastle and Everton have already asked about the footballer.