Villarreal confirm Estadio de la Ceramica development delay

La Liga side Villarreal have reportedly confirm they will delay scheduled redevelopment on their home stadium this summer.

The Estadio de la Ceramica was due to undergo significant renovations ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, including and expansion in the capacity of one of the stands.

However, according to reports from Marca, all work is suspended by the club due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report states that due to each area of the redevelopment being dependent on each other, the project would be too costly.

Clubs across the Spanish top flight will experience a financial hit this summer, due to the ongoing suspension of La Liga.

The Spanish government has confirmed a relaxation of certain lock down measures to begin from May 4, including the resumption of individual training for team sports.

But, despite the green light for training, La Liga are still actively working with clubs to agree a potential resumption date for the 2019-20 season.