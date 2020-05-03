Sevilla linked with Chelsea’s forgotten man Tiemoue Bakayoko

Sevilla are considering a summer move for Chelsea central midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to reports from Diario AS.

The French international was linked with the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan prior to his 2017 switch to the Blues from AS Monaco.

However, despite an impressive first season at Stamford Bridge, he has spent the last two seasons on loan at AC Milan and former side Monaco.

Bakayoko is available for transfer this summer, with Frank Lampard unlikely to reintroduce him into the first team for the 2020-21 season.

However, the Premier League side are aiming to recoup the majority of the €40m they paid for him two and a half years ago.

Monaco do have a purchase option on him, but despite being a regular for Robert Moreno’s side, they are unwilling to pay €42m for him.

Sevilla are also set to drive Chelsea’s asking price down if they make a move, with the Andalucians only likely to bid €25-30m.