Rivaldo warns Barcelona not to sell Arthur Melo this summer

Former Barcelona legend Rivaldo has told the club not to consider any possible bids for fellow Brazilian Arthur Melo this summer.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan, as part of a deal to bring Lautaro Martinez to the Camp Nou.

However, the former Gremio has reportedly stated his desire to stay in Catalonia, with Rivaldo echoing his intentions.

“There have been many rumours of sales from Barcelona this summer, including Arthur Melo, I hope these are just rumours,” according to a report from Marca.

“I hope he stays for many years. He came to the club as a potential successor to Xavi, and I see no point in selling him.”

Melo has been a a key player for La Blaugrana since his arrival in 2018, but injuries have restricted him this season.

The 23-year old has started just 12 of the club’s 27 La Liga games so far in 2019-20, with Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie De Jong all starting more.

But, despite the speculation, the Catalan giants are not expected to sell him before the start of next season, despite a surplus of midfielders in the squad.

Arturo Vidal could be a potential departure however, with interest from Antonio Cone’s side, alongside Oriol Busquets and Carles Alena.