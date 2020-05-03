La Liga News

Real Madrid remain interested in Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid continue to be interested in French U19 international Aurelien Tchouameni, despite his January switch to AS Monaco.

Los Blancos were linked with the 20-year old prior to his move to the Stade Louis II from Bordeaux, however no bid emerged from Zinedine Zidane’s side.

But despite opting against a move less than six months ago, reports in Diario Sport claim Zidane is monitoring him as a back up option to Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga.

Tchouameni is not as highly rated as Camavinga, but he represents a more experienced and cheaper potential alternative for Zidane.

Rennes boss Julien Stephan has confirmed his confidence of keeping Camvinga for the 2020-21 season, with the Champions League qualifiers demanding €60m for the 17-year old.

In contrast, Tchouameni cost AS Monaco €18m in January, and with the impending financial hit of no European football next season, they could opt for a quick resale at around €15m.

 

Tags Aurélien Tchouaméni Eduardo Camavinga

