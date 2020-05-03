Oriol Busquets wants Barcelona stay in 2020-21

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Busquets has confirmed he wants to stay at the club, despite reports linking him with a move to away.

The 21-year old is currently on a two year loan at Eredivisie club FC Twente, however Barcelona do have an option to recall him.

He has performed well in the Netherlands so far this season, with the Dutch side eager to retain his services for the 2020-21 campaign.

However, the Spanish U21 international told an interview with L’Esportiu he wants to fight for a first team place at the Camp Nou this summer.

“If the versatility I have gained at Twente gives me options to play at Barcelona, that is great.

“My idea is to complete preseason with the Barcelona first team, and if I can stay at the club, I will play when I am needed.”

Busquets enters into the final year of his contract this season, with the club yet to offer him an extension.

If the club do opt to sell him this summer, he is reportedly a transfer target for teams in Spain and Germany, including Werder Bremen, Mainz, Hamburg, FC Koln, Alaves and Real Valladolid.

Busquets is yet to make a La Liga appearance for the Catalan giants, after coming through their famed La Masia academy, with just two Copa del Rey appearances to his name so far.