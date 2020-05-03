Leicester City not interested in Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho

Premier League side Leicester City are not interested in a move for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes were reportedly one of a growing list of English sides looking to sign the Brazilian ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, following his return from Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians opted against invoking their €120m purchase option on the 28-year old, sparking reports of interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.

However, a report from Marca, states that Rodgers will not be launching a reunion bid for his former Liverpool man.

“I have seen a lot of speculation about him, and he is a wonderful player. But he is not in our market.

“We are analysing targets, but we are in a difficult market, and have made no specific plans yet.”

Coutinho will continue to be the target of intense transfer speculation, with La Blaugrana rumoured to be open to offers of €80m.

The former Inter Milan player has struggled to nail down a regular first team spot, following his switch from Anfield in January 2018.

With Quique Setien potentially targeting moves for Lautaro Martinez and Neymar this summer, he will be looking to offload certain players to raise transfer funds.