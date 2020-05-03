Inter Milan to challenge Real Madrid for Paul Pogba

Serie A giants Inter Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, alongside Real Madrid and Juventus.

The French international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid across the last 12 months.

Pogba indicated last summer his wish to leave Old Trafford, with Zinedine Zidane’s side expected to make a big money move.

However, the La Liga side declined to meet United’s €125m asking price, despite spending over €350m ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

That indecision from Los Blancos has opened up speculation of a return to Italy, with former club Juventus, and now Inter Milan eyeing a move.

According to reports from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter boss Antonio Conte is keen on a reunion with Pogba, after the pair won three league titles together at Juventus.

Pogba’s contract with United expires in June 2021, but the Red Devils do have an option to extend it by a further year.

However, if Pogba declines extend his deal in the coming months, United could look to sell him for a reduced price of €80m.