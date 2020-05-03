Former Barcelona defender Ronald Koeman hospitalised with heart problems

Ex Barcelona defender Ronald Koeman has been rushed into hospital in the Netherlands, due to a reported heart problem.

The Dutch national team manager was taken to hospital in Amsterdam, with local newspaper De Telegraaf reporting the breaking news.

The report adds the former Everton boss is now in a stable condition following swift action from paramedics and hospital staff.

De Telegraaf have quoted ‘family sources’ in relation to the story, with a further update on his condition expected next week.

Koeman enjoyed a highly successful career in Catalonia, winning four La Liga titles and the 1992 European Cup, between 1989 and 1995.

The 57-year old has been linked with a return to the club as manager in future, with the KNVB confirming he does have a clause in his deal which would permit a move to Barcelona.

However, Koeman has confirmed that whilst he would interested in a move, he is committed to continuing with La Oranje until after the 2022 World Cup.