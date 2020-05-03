Atletico Madrid confirm May 6 coronavirus testing date

Atletico Madrid’s staff and players will undergo testing for coronavirus on May 6, ahead of a potential return to training.

The club will test all members of their first team squad, before giving the green light for training to begin from May 8.

The Spanish government has confirmed a relaxation of certain coronavirus lock down measures in recent days, with the Phase 0 of the return to normality beginning from May 4.

All La Liga clubs will receive a health authority inspection of their training facilities this week, with the majority then testing players.

According to reports from Diario AS, Los Rojiblancos are expected to receive their results within 48 hours from testing via the CSD.

The club could then return to individual training from May 8, but they are likely to allow players and staff to take the weekend off, and restart on May 11.

This will form part of returning schedule for La Liga clubs, with small group and full training following in the coming weeks.

La Liga remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with potential resumption dates pencilled in for May and early June.