Arturo Vidal linked with MLS summer move

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal could be targeted by clubs in the MLS this summer, amid growing reports he wants to leave the Camp Nou.

The Chilean international has been linked with a move away from Catalonia, after falling down the pecking order this season.

The former Juventus man is rumoured to be on the radar of former boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, alongside Premier League side Newcastle United.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, he has dropped a hint over a potential move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami side.

The 32-year old re-shared an Instagram post from Telemundo, asking followers what impact Vidal could have on the MLS, if he opted for a move to the United States.

Vidal has since deleted the post, due to an increase in speculation over his future on social media.

Barcelona could offload the veteran star in the coming months, as he is unlikely to extend his current deal at the club beyond June 2021.