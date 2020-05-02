West Ham eye Atletico Madrid star Hector Herrera

Premier League side West Ham are considering a summer move for Atletico Madrid’s out of favour midfielder Hector Herrera.

The Hammers were linked with the Mexican international during the January transfer window, but no formal bid materialised.

However, according to reports from Marca, David Moyes’ side are in line to reignite their interest ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Herrera has struggled to maintain a starting role in Diego Simeone’s side so far this season, after joining on a free transfer from Porto last summer.

The 30-year old has started just nine La Liga games in 2019-20 with Thomas Partey, Koke, Saul Niguez all ahead of him in the pecking order.

But despite the Hammers rumoured interest in the former Pachuca schemer, reports from The Independent claim they could by challenged for him by a growing list of domestic rivals.

Moyes may be forced to sell players before he brings any new faces into the London Stadium in the coming months due to budget restrictions, with Herrera potentially costing around €12M.