Spanish PM hints at behind closed doors return for La Liga

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has indicated the 2019-20 La Liga season could be scheduled to return in the coming weeks.

However, he also confirmed any sporting events in the near future are likely to be played behind closed doors.

“I hope it will return soon, and it will be the federations and league to decide when,” according to a report from Marca.

“We are allowing individual training within team sports.

“But, I believe we will see sports on television again, before we will do with fans in stadiums.”

Sanchez added the Spanish government will be introducing Phase 0 of their coronavirus deescalation from May 4.

Clubs from across the Spanish top flight are expected to tentatively begin restarting training from the start of next week.

This is expected to include health authority inspections of club training facilities on May 4/5, with players being tested later next week.

If the suggested timetable is adhered to, clubs including Real Madrid, have indicated they could return to individual training sessions from May 11.

La Liga president Javier Tebas remains committed to completing the current season, due to the anticipated financial impact of cancelling the season.

A return date has not been confirmed, with dates in late May and early June currently being considered.