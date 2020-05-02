Sevilla linked with Racing Genk star Jhon Lucumi

Sevilla are reportedly considering a summer move for Racing Genk defender Jhon Lucumi, according to reports from Estadio Deportivo.

Julen Lopetegui has been linked with a host of defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to reports from the Andalucian newspaper, Colombian international Lucumi has now emerged as a cut price option.

Sevilla are aware of growing interest Diego Carlos, from Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, and the potential exits of Jesus Navas and Sergio Reguilon.

Lucumi joined the Belgian side from Deportivo Cali in 2018, with the Colombian retaining a 20% stake in the 21-year old.

He would be available for around €2.5m this summer, despite establishing himself as a regular starter in Hannes Wolf’s side.

Lopetegui is not expected to sign just one new defender this summer, with links continuing to grow around Genoa’s Koray Gunter.

The German has spent the season on loan at Verona, after slipping down the pecking order at Genoa, and is available on a free transfer, if Verona decline to take up their purchase option on him.