Real Zaragoza resigned to losing loan star Luis Suarez

Segunda Division side Real Zaragoza are reportedly resigned to losing their on loan striker Luis Suarez during the summer.

The Colombian forward joined Victor Fernandez’s side on a season long loan deal from Premier League club Watford at the start of the current campaign.

He has been outstanding for La Romareda in 2019-20, with 17 league goals, as they push to return to the top flight for the first time since 2013.

But Sporting Director Lalo Arantegui has admitted the club will struggle to hold onto him, even if they achieve promotion.

“His situation is complicated, due to the number of teams interested in him,” he told an interview with Marca.

“He has attracted interested from strong clubs, and Watford also have no need to sell.

“I hope and wish to keep him, but we’ll have a difficult time to secure a transfer, as the plan is for him to play in the Premier League.”

Whilst Arantegui has indicated Suarez will return to England this summer, and provide competition for Troy Deeney and Ismalia Sarr.

He could also remain in Spain, with top flight sides Valencia and Getafe both linked with a move.

The 22-year old is under contract at Vicarage Road until 2022, but if the Hornets do opt to sell him, he is reportedly valued at £6M by Nigel Pearson.