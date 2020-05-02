Real Madrid set May 11 training return target

Real Madrid have reportedly pencilled in May 11 as their potenial return to first team training at the club’s Valdebebas complex.

Los Blancos will await an update from the evolving government health advice, but the club are confident of returning to full training by the end of the month.

According to reports from Marca, club officials are in constant communication with La Liga, the RFEF and the relevant health authorities over a possible comeback.

Certain restrictions will be lifted by the Spanish government this weekend, as part of a minor easing of measures imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the potential return of the La Liga season remains undecided with all parties working towards a restart date.

La Liga president Javier Tebas remains firm in his commitment to complete the season, with a further update on the plans expected on May 4.

UEFA have confirmed all domestic leagues intending to complete their 2019-20 campaigns must inform them of their plans by May 25, in order to compete in European competitions next season.