Real Madrid aim to shift at least 5 players to form summer budget

This is going to be a difficult transfer window for everyone, and even Real Madrid are making plans for how they are possibly going to operate in this unusual environment.

AS say that their priority is selling before they buy, with the club hoping to shift 5 names listed as potential outgoings: Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz, James Rodriguez and Lucas Vazquez are all on the market to be sold.

On top of that Luka Modric and Marcelo will be allowed to leave if they wish, with the two veterans seen as useful squad players if they stick around.

Then finally there are players like Brahim Diaz, Reinier (who is arriving from Brazil), Dani Ceballos and Nacho, all of whom could be loaned out.

The club are hoping to get rid of at least 5 from this group in order to fund acquisitions.

So while Madrid’s out tray is very full – the question is whether they will be able to find anyone interested in buying these castoffs in such a serious economic crisis.