Rayo Vallecano star Oscar Trejo open to Boca Juniors move

Rayo Vallecano star Oscar Trejo has hinted he would be open to a potential return to boyhood club Boca Juniors this summer.

The veteran forward is out of contract with the Segunda Division club at the end of June, and he has been heavily linked with a return to Argentina.

According to an interview with Marca, Trejo stated his preference is to remain in Madrid, but he would find it difficult to resist an offer from Boca.

“I am calm and will approach the renewal process step by step.

“I am very grateful for everything the club has done for me, and it has been an honour to play here.

“My priority is always Rayo, out of respect for the club.

“Boca is the only other club I would think about, but there has been no contact.”

The 32-year old came through the youth ranks at Boca, before moving to Spain and joining Real Mallorca in 2007.

He was subsequently loaned to Rayo from the Balearic club during the 2010-11 season, before spells at Sporting Gijon and Toulouse.

He returned to Vallecas ahead of the 2017-18 season, and played a key role in their Segunda championship win that season.

The Spanish second tier is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a potential return date yet to be confirmed.

Paco Jemez’s side are in the mix for a play off challenge, in 11th place, with a possible 12 games still to play in 2019-20.