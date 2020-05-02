Newcastle linked with La Liga trio ahead of 2020-21 campaign

Premier League club Newcastle could make a move for THREE La Liga stars, ahead of an anticipated summer of big spending at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are considering a squad overhaul in the coming months, following a recent takeover bid, with rumoured moves for Philippe Coutinho. Carles Alena and Aissa Mandi.

Steve Bruce’s side have already been linked with a raid on Barcelona and Real Madrid, for their unwanted squad players.

Reports from Marca state they have now joined the list of Premier League clubs chasing Coutinho, alongside Alena.

Brazilian international Coutinho returns to Spain this summer, after Bayern Munich declined to take up their purchase option on him.

La Blaugrana are demanding €80m for the former Liverpool man, with Spanish U21 international Alena rated at €35m.

An additional report from Diario AS, claims Bruce has identified Real Betis’ Aissa Mandi as a defensive target.

The Algerian international is out of contract at the Estadio Benito Vilamarin at the end of next season, and could be available if he rejects an extension.