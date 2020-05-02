Miralem Pjanic’s move to Barcelona in motion

Barcelona’s vice president explained yesterday that transfers of the usual sort are going to be a rarity this summer, while player exchanges and loans will be on the up.

That type of deal had been dying out as the game changes and players became more tangles in various deals with various parties, but needs must and now we look set to see a spate of trades between top clubs who have spare parts to move around.

Barca are one of those sides, and their interest in Miralem Pjanic, as reported by Marca today, is likely to be transmitted in the form of an offer involving their own players in exchange.

Arthur Melo would be the obvious choice to send back, given he plays in the same position, but the Brazilian sounds reluctant to leave the Nou Camp after just two years.

So while solutions are still a long way off, it sounds like there’s intent on both sides to make this deal happen.