Mario Hermoso future will decide whether Atletico Madrid sign Modammed Salisu

Yesterday the rumours that several teams are interested in Mohammed Salisu of Real Valladollid started to grow and gain detail. Atletico Madrid were linked as a prime La Liga option, but it seemed likely that they would have to sell a defender in order to bring in the impressive centre back.

Now Marca are reporting that the man who may be on the way out is Mario Hermoso, who the club only signed a year ago from Espanyol.

He’s not played a huge amount for Atleti, with fellow new signing Felipe preferred most of the time by Diego Simeone, and Hermoso is seen as the most replaceable of the options the club has at the back.

Salisu has a release clause of just €12m, so affording him will not be difficult. Finding a buyer for Hermoso in this market will prove a much greater challenge, and Los Rojiblancos might be forced into a season long loan to get him on the pitch somewhere where he can impress.