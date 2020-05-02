Marcelo wants Real Madrid stay in 2020

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has stated his determination to stay at the club for the 2020-21 campaign, despite reported interest from Italy.

The Brazilian international was linked with a move to Juventus last summer, after falling out of favour under previous boss Julen Lopetegui.

However, the return of Zinedine Zidane midway through last season saw the 31-year old return to the Los Blancos fold.

He has alternated with French international Ferland Mendy for the club’s left back role this season.

But he dismissed suggestions of a summer of speculation, during an Instagram Live chat with former team mate Fabio Cannavaro.

“I heard two years that I had agreed to join Juventus, and follow Cristiano to Italy. People enjoy creating these rumours.

“I did not want to leave, and I don’t think Madrid would have let me go.

“I am very well here in Madrid, and I do not want to leave.”

Marcelo is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2022, and the club are not expected to push for a sale this summer.

Zidane is however expected to sell some of his other full back options, in order to raise funds for transfers.

Achraf Hakimi should sign a contract extension when he returns from a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

However, Alvaro Odriozola and Sergio Reguilon, on loan at Bayern Munich and Sevilla respectively, could be sold.