Lautaro Martinez tells Inter Milan he wants Barcelona move

Today’s front page of Mundo Deportivo has a familiar face on it – Lautaro Martinez.

The Inter Milan striker’s emergence over the last year has seen him go from just a top talent to one of Europe’s most in-demand strikers, and Barcelona have been strongly linked with him for some time now.

The Argentine has now apparently taken some of the burden onto his own shoulders, by informing his current club that he wants to go, and will not be signing any new contract offered to him.

That means the €111m release clause in his contract will remains – although Mundo Deportivo write that the Serie A team would accept €90m given the current global financial situation.

Spending even that kind of money looks a huge ask right now, even for a team as big as Barcelona, and we can’t see any deal of that size happening – unless the Blaugrana are able to include several players as makeweights to reduce the cash cost.