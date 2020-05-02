Jese Rodriguez wins Ligue 1 in one minute as odd career continues

Jese Rodriguez has had a funny old career, ping ponging around Europe struggling to settle after a bright start. But this latest chapter represents a particularly strange turn.

As Spanish paper AS reported last night, the Real Madrid academy player is now a Ligue 1 champion. The French top flight season was cancelled earlier this week, and PSG were announced the winners despite the incomplete season.

Jese played just one minute for the Parisians all season, coming on as a sub at the death against Metz in gameweek 4, shortly before he was loaned out to Sporting Lisbon for the rest of the season. But that singular brief appearance is enough to get him a medal, techincally.

He can add that to the Coupe du France and the Coupe du Ligue that he’s already won in his time with PSG. The odd career, that’s taken the striker from Real Madrid to PSG, Stoke and Real Betis, goes on.