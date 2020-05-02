Diego Godin hints at future coaching role at Atletico Madrid

Former Atletico Madrid skipper Diego Godin has confirmed he will not be returning to the club as a player, but could take a future position as a coach.

The Uruguayan international established cult status with Diego Simeone’s side, making 389 appearances across nine seasons in Madrid.

The 34-year old won a La Liga title and two Europa League titles, prior to leaving for Inter Milan on a free transfer last summer.

However, despite stating in an Instagram Live interview his great affection for Los Rojiblancos, he ruled out a playing comeback.

“I have experienced so many impressive moments with Atletico.

“But I think the goal against Barcelona (to secure the title in 2014), is the best for me, and for the Atletico fans.

“However, I have since turned over a new page, and I am enjoying a new challenge with Inter.

“I will not return to Atletico as a player, that is for sure. But, for another role, who knows.”

Godin has played a rotating first team role for Antonio Conte’s side in 2019-20, with Stefan De Vrij and Milan Skriniar first choice options for the former Chelsea boss.

Simeone could dip into the summer transfer market to sign a new defender, with doubts over Godin’s replacement Mario Hermoso.

The Spanish international has endured an injury disrupted start to life at the club, with doubts emerging over his future in Madrid.