Chimy Avila explains why he thought he was set to join Barcelona just months ago

Barcelona were at panic stations in the spring when injury struck Luiz Suarez, and they turned to the transfer market to try and fix things.

In the end they used the exceptional clause that allows clubs to sign a replacement player mid season to steal Martin Braithewaite away from Leganes with the window already shut, but one player they looked at was developing cult smash Chimy Avila of Osasuna.

The striker was having another quietly brilliant season before his bad injury, and it was actually not surprising that the Catalans had him on their shortlist.

In an interview quoted by Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine explained the strange coincidence that made him believe he might actually have a chance of getting a move to the Nou Camp:

“I started in San Lorenzo, who wore claret and blue, then went to Huesca, who had the same colours. Now I’m at Osasuna, who are the same – and I almost added another,” the 26 year old joked.

It’s a huge pity he got injured, but this break will give him a long stretch to recover, and hopefully he can be back and firing for the Basque side and pick up where he left off in the Spring.