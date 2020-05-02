Celta Vigo committed to Lucas Olaza permanent move

Celta Vigo remain committed to securing a permanent move for on loan defender Lucas Olaza ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

Olaza joined the Galician club on a season long loan ahead of the current campaign, with the Boca Juniors man establishing himself as a first team regular.

The two clubs agreed a €4m purchase option as part of the deal, with Celta Sporting Director Felipe Minambres reportedly confirming they still want to secure a deal, according to Diario AS.

The Uruguayan international also wants to stay in Spain, despite only completing a permanent move to Boca in 2018.

The club had previously expressed concerns over completing the deal, due to their potential relegation from La Liga.

Oscar Garica’s side are currently 17th in the table, one point above the relegation zone, prior to the league’s suspension in March.

If the La Liga season restarts in the coming weeks, Garcia’s side face a difficult end of season run in, with games against Real Betis, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.