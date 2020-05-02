Bundesliga clubs battle for Barcelona’s Oriol Busquets

FOUR Bundesliga clubs are reportedly set to fight it out in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Oriol Busquets this summer.

The Spanish U21 international joined Dutch side FC Twente on a two year loan at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, and has established himself as a key figure for the Eredivisie club.

However, despite having another year to run on his deal in the Netherlands, Barcelona do retain the option to alter the terms of the deal.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Werder Bremen, Mainz, Hamburg and FC Koln are all monitoring the 21-year old, alongside La Liga pair Alaves and Real Valladolid.

The key factor is likely to be Quique Setien’s decision on whether or not the Catalan native has a place in his future plans.

Busquets is out of contract at the Camp Nou in June 2021, and the club could cash in on him, to avoid losing the youth team star on a free transfer in 12 months.