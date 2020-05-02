Barcelona will not bid for Jadon Sancho this summer

Jadon Sancho is one of the hottest properties in European football right now, and Barcelona are being linked with him.

But according to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club will not be making a bid for the Borussia Dortmund star this summer.

They have swung and missed on so many attacking targets in recent seasons – see Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho – that they simply can’t afford another €100m+ transfer at the moment, especially in the current financial climate.

So Sancho, despite being a top tier promising talent, isn’t on the agenda.

It’s reported that despite understanding his abilities, the Catalan club know they have more pressing needs in other areas, and aren’t willing or able to spend big on an attacker once again while their midfield and defence looks increasingly depleted.

It may be that nobody is able to afford Sancho this summer meaning he’s back on the market next year. That would give the Blaugrana another 12 months to find buyers for some more of their unwanted squad players, meaning they could possibly be back in the race next summer.