Barcelona confirm Frenkie De Jong’s return to Spain

Barcelona have confirmed midfielder Frenkie De Jong will return to Spain, after spending the coronavirus lock down period in the Netherlands.

The Dutch international was permitted to spend the confinement in Amsterdam, following the La Liga suspension in March.

According to Diario AS, the 22-year old will return to Catalonia on May 3, alongside Martin Braithwaite, who has spent the lock down with his family in Madrid.

The Danish international was allowed to return to the capital, as he is yet to find a permanent home in the city, following his February move from Leganes.

The first team squad are now expected to return to the club’s Ciutat Esportiva training facility on May 6 for testing, following La Liga and health authorities inspections of the facilities 24 hours beforehand.

Players will be allowed to restart training, subject to the testing procedure, but the club will continue to base all decisions on the evolving health advice from the Spanish government.