Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier faces FA charge over betting offences

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has been charged by the Football Association over alleged betting rule breaches.

According to reports from BBC Sport, the England international is under investigation relating to rule breaks from July 2019.

The period being looked into mirrors the time in which Trippier completed his €20m move from Tottenham to the Spanish capital.

The 29-year old has issued a statement denying any wrongdoing in relation to the charges, and his compliance with the FA.

“I have fully complied with the investigation over the past several months, on a voluntary basis, and I will continue to do so.

“I want to make clear that as a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football-related bets, or received any financial benefit from others betting.”

The FA have confirmed the ongoing investigation into the former Burnley man, with Trippier granted until May 18 to respond.

The charges specifically relate to allegations of rulings around ‘an individual betting directly or indirectly on any football event, including match results and transfers’.

There is also focus of potential violations surrounding ‘the supplying of information to others, via their position in football, for the purpose of betting’.

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was found to have broken FA betting rules after supplying information to his brother in 2018 over a reported transfer to Sevilla.

The ex England international was subsequently handed a four month worldwide football ban in March 2020, with his contract at Turkish side Trabzonspor terminated.