Wolves striker Jimenez opens door to Real Madrid, Barcelona move

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has left the door open to a future move to Real Madrid or Barcelona and ‘leaving the doors open for anything is the most important thing’.

Last month, the Daily Star said the Mexican international is being tracked by Los Blancos alongside interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Jimenez once played in La Liga when he spent the 2014/15 campaign at Atletico de Madrid but he netted just one goal in an unsuccessful stint at the club, making just four league starts.

The 28-year-old then spent three seasons at Portuguese giants Benfica before moving to English football in 2018, where he has netted 26 Premier League goals.

Jimenez has been in particularly hot form this campaign with 22 strikes in 45 outings, leading to links to a number of Europe’s leading clubs.

“I find out [about the links with other clubs] through social media,” Jimenez said in an interview with ESPN Deportes. “They have already put me at Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and every day comes out a new team that want [to sign] me.

“I have to be calm. If they are talking about me it is because I am doing things well; I would like to continue in England. I am happy, adapted and I like the idea [of staying in the Premier League].

“If you tell me that tomorrow an offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona comes, it is obvious that you do not let such an opportunity go. But if I stay here I am fighting to qualify for the Champions League, for important things.

“Fighting for the title still seems difficult but we are in the Europe League round-of-16. I think that I made the right decision to come here [to Wolves] and I do not regret it.

“Leaving the doors open for anything is the most important thing. With Wolves we are fighting for the Champions League, I am happy and I am an important player for the fans and for the team. I am fine, I do not close any doors, I am open to whatever comes but it does not stop me sleeping.”

Jimenez has three years remaining on his contract at Molineux and Wolves chairman Jeff Shi and owners Fosun International are said to be ruling out any potential exit.