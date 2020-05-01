Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen could make Ajax return

Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen could return to Ajax this year to replace Andre Onana, who has been linked to Barcelona and Chelsea.

The 31-year-old spent five seasons at Ajax between 2011 and 2016 before a €13m move to the Camp Nou, but he played second fiddle to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and moved to the Mestalla this summer.

Cillessen moved to Los Che in a €35m deal while Neto went the other way for €26m plus €9m in variables and has featured in 23 games to date this campaign.

The chain of goalkeeper moves could be activated once more this summer – Super Deporte say Neto could return to the Mestalla while the Dutch Telegraaf newspaper, via Plaza Deportiva, now say Cillessen may return to the Eredivisie.

This would theoretically see the Netherlands international replace Onana at the Dutch giants – the Cameroon-born goalkeeper came through the Blaugrana’s youth system and has been linked with a return to the club this summer.