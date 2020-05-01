Real Madrid turn to Aurélien Tchouaméni as Camavinga alternative

Real Madrid will sign Monaco defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni this summer if they cannot land Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, report Diario Sport.

Tchouaméni only arrived at Monaco in the January transfer window when they paid €18m to sign him from Bordeaux, and the defensive pivot is said to be one of French football’s most valued players.

After 37 appearances for Bordeaux he has made just three substitute appearances for his new club – who are coached by former Spain boss Robert Moreno.

Tchouaméni, 20, who is of Cameroonian descent – has been capped by France up to Under-19 level but only made his debut in Ligue 1 last season.

A fresh report in Diario AS on Thursday said Madrid’s hopes of signing Camavinga from Rennes were now ‘up in the air’ as the club are likely to be competing in next season’s Champions League for the first time in their history.

The completion of the Ligue 1 season means theoretically Rennes will finish in third place and guarantee Champions League qualification, which would bring a significant financial windfall and may mean they do not decide to sell their prized asset.

Camavinga, 17, has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club to date this campaign.

The teenager has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this campaign and he is said to have displayed the qualities to play a similar role for Madrid in the seasons to come.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.