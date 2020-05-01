Real Betis hopeful of signing Chelsea’s Pedro AND Man City star David Silva

Real Betis have made contact to sign out-of-contract Chelsea forward Pedro Rodriguez and are also hopeful on a deal for Manchester City playmaker David Silva, who will also be a free agent.

The details are outlined by Diario Sport, who say that both deals would represent significant coups for the Seville-based club but they want to make further signings as a signal of their ambition.

Betis caught the eye last summer by signing France international and Lyon captain Nabil Fekir while they have also attracted players such as Marc Bartra, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Canales in recent windows.

Former Spain international Pedro moved to West London in the summer of 2015 from Barcelona and has won a Premier League title at the club, alongside successes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Pedro is cited as saying by Diario AS last November: “I wish I could go back to Barcelona.

“Everyone knows what I feel for the club and it is obvious that it is a possibility to return. I have always said so, but it is difficult.”

The Tenerife-born forward has been a fringe figure this campaign for Frank Lampard’s side but the boss is showing signs of giving more youth players a chance in the first-team.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are high profile attacking examples of such a policy, alongside the inclusion of signing Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, who will arrive from Ajax.

David Silva is also a target for Betis, with the playmaker’s decade-long stay at City ending this summer – although Valencia and Milan are also said to be in the running.

The 34-year-old has amassed 423 appearances for City, scoring 73 goals, providing 134 assists and winning four Premier League titles after joining from Valencia in 2010, but is out of contract this summer.

Silva has scored three goals and provided eight assist for Pep Guardiola’s side across 28 appearances this term and Calciomercato recently reported Milan view him as an experienced leader to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer.

According to a recent report in the Daily Star, Silva has been offered a two-year contract by Betis and is weighing up that alongside proposals from USA – where he has been linked to Inter Miami, owner by David Beckham – and Japan.

Silva’s dream is to retire at his hometown club Las Palmas – who are currently languishing in Spain’s second division.

The playmaker has retired from international duty but won a notable 125 caps for La Roja, scoring 25 goals and winning three major tournaments – winning two European Championship crowns alongside the 2010 World Cup.

A product of Valencia’s youth system, Silva played for Los Che across six seasons and also enjoyed loan spells at Eibar and Celta Vigo.